Redfin: Boomers aging in place are ‘the driving force’ doubling homeowner tenure and keeping housing inventory turnover low

In 2005, the median U.S. homeowner had been living in their home for 6.5 years. But in 2023, the median U.S. homeowner tenure had grown to 11.9 years. That’s according to Redfin’s recent analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.
After climbing every year from 2005 to 2020, U.S. homeowner tenure has actually come down a bit due to the increase in home sales during the pandemic housing boom. However, given spiking mortgage rates and low existing home sales, tenure rates could start increasing again.
“Moving forward, we expect homeowner tenure to remain flat or increase slightly for the foreseeable future,” wrote Redfin researchers. “Existing-home sales hit a 15-year low last year, with many homeowners locked in by low mortgage rates, and while sales should pick up a bit this year, it’ll be more of a trickle than a flood.”
Why did U.S. homeowner tenure increase so much from 2005 to 2020? Redfin says it’s because so many baby boomers are choosing to “age in place.”
“Older Americans staying in their homes is the driving force behind longer homeowner tenure,” wrote Redfin researchers. “Nearly 40% of baby boomers have lived in their home for at least 20 years, and another 16% have lived in their home for 10 to 19 years. For Gen Xers, more than one-third (35%) have lived in the same home for at least 10 years.”
To give an idea of the breakdown of homeowners in today’s market, about 80% of baby boomers and 72% of Gen Xers are homeowners, while 55% of millennials and 26% of Gen Zers own their homes.
In addition to “aging in place,” the Redfin report cites state-level tax policies that encourage homeowners not to move as part of the reason for increased homeowner tenures. Most notably, Proposition 13 in California limits property tax increases for homeowners, thus encouraging them not to sell.