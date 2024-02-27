Redfin: Boomers aging in place are ‘the driving force’ doubling homeowner tenure and keeping housing inventory turnover low

In 2005, the median U.S. homeowner had been living in their home for 6.5 years. But in 2023, the median U.S. homeowner tenure had grown to 11.9 years. That’s according to Redfin’s recent analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

After climbing every year from 2005 to 2020, U.S. homeowner tenure has actually come down a bit due to the increase in home sales during the pandemic housing boom. However, given spiking mortgage rates and low existing home sales, tenure rates could start increasing again.

“Moving forward, we expect homeowner tenure to remain flat or increase slightly for the foreseeable future,” wrote Redfin researchers. “Existing-home sales hit a 15-year low last year, with many homeowners locked in by low mortgage rates, and while sales should pick up a bit this year, it’ll be more of a trickle than a flood.”