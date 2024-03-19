This education tech company beat its competitors to a ChatGPT plugin

As ChatGPT upended the world of education over the last year, companies like edX worked quickly to harness its power. The online learning platform, which was acquired by edtech giant 2U in 2021, serves more than 83 million users globally. In May, edX beat out many of its peers in the online education space to launch a plugin within the ChatGPT interface that allowed users to explore its course offerings.

The company also introduced an AI-powered assistant on its own platform called edX Xpert, which provides additional personalized support to students, from lecture summaries to quizzes. More than 600,000 unique users have engaged with edX Xpert, asking more than 350,000 questions. Beyond using generative AI to enhance the student experience, edX partnered with the University of Texas in 2023 to create a $10,000 online master’s degree program in AI—a far more affordable alternative to other online AI degrees—and now boasts more than 450 other AI-related offerings, including bootcamps and open courses in collaboration with major universities. Through its enterprise product and a deeper partnership with learning platform Degreed, edX is also giving companies access to cohort-based and self-paced programs that provide AI upskilling opportunities to employees.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.