This innovative coding academy is fostering a more diverse crop of engineers

Gaining a foothold in the tech industry can require more than just honing your technical skills—and that’s where organizations like CodePath come in. In an effort to reduce inequities in tech education and help diversify the industry, the nonprofit has partnered with more than 110 universities and 70 tech employers to provide not just technical training but also mentorship and interview preparation. CodePath trained over 9,500 students in 2023 alone, 80% of whom identified as Black, Latino, or Indigenous, or came from low-income backgrounds.

Over the past year, CodePath partnered with Amazon on a program for students in the region around the company’s second headquarters in Virginia in an effort to expand the company’s talent pipeline and connect students with mentors at Amazon. CodePath also collaborated with Microsoft to bolster cybersecurity education at community colleges and continued to partner with Salesforce on a technical internship. Amazon and Microsoft are among the top employers hiring CodePath students, along with Google, Meta, and JP Morgan Chase. In September, CodePath received a $15 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

