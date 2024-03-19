How Campus is creating an affordable option to the traditional four-year degree

BY Pavithra Mohan3 minute read

Campus is No. 49 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

With student loan debt ballooning into a $1.8 trillion crisis, education entrepreneur Tade Oyerinde has developed a potential solution: an affordable alternative to a traditional four-year degree. In 2022, he launched Campus, the U.S.’s first national online community college. While most evangelizers for online education have pursued massive, asynchronous classes, Oyerinde is betting that live learning is the key to creating a more accessible model of higher education. After a $29 million Series A round, led by Sam Altman and Discord founder Jason Citron (topped up by an investment from Shaquille O’Neal in early 2024), Campus began offering associate degrees and certificate programs with both online and in-person classes last year. But Oyerinde says Campus isn’t compromising on quality: Its degree programs have attracted professors who teach at major colleges and universities like Princeton, NYU, Vanderbilt, and Spelman, in part by paying around $8,000 per class, or double the national average for adjunct professors. For students, tuition only costs about $7,200 per year, which is below the threshold for need-based federal Pell Grants.

Oyerinde’s approach is already showing early signs of success: The graduation rate at Campus is higher than the community college national average. More than half of its 900 current students are Black or Hispanic, and 70% are women; the majority are also first-generation college students. What’s your pitch to professors and students? If you’re an adjunct making $50,000 to $55,000 a year, you know something’s not working well in the current system—and you can be part of the solution.

We give every student a laptop. We give students free math and writing tutoring, and we pair them with a success coach. Very few institutions in the country provide this level of support. We want you not just to enroll; we want you to graduate. That’s our lodestar. What’s driving Campus’s high graduation rate? These classes are live. That makes our job way harder, but it’s why our completion rates are much higher. You’re actually meeting face-to-face with a Princeton or UCLA or Vanderbilt professor for three hours, every single week. That’s never been possible before. edX and Coursera are just pre-recorded videos. There’s been a change since COVID: Now, a lot of young people understand that online learning can be synchronous and engaging. You’re still making friends; you’re still building relationships with professors who can write you a letter of recommendation.

What else differentiates Campus? Students are our customers. And if they are leaving and dropping out, we need to stop that. So we ask ourselves, what does our customer support look like? We’re helping with some of the other issues that are impediments to graduation. We have a partnership with a company called TimelyCare. If you’re a student and you’re having a mental health challenge, you go into the portal, and in a few clicks you’re on a call with a trained, licensed professional who can help you. How do you plan to keep tuition low?