Shopify wants you to be relentless about canceling unnecessary meetings

In January 2023, the global commerce company Shopify took some drastic steps : In one fell swoop, the company removed 12,000 recurring meetings and events with three or more attendees from employees’ calendars (that’s 36 years’ worth of meeting time), reinstated no-meeting Wednesdays, limited large team meetings to a specific block on Thursdays, and urged everyone to think hard before slapping everything right back on the calendar.

Then a Hack Days team began working on a meeting cost calculator that would plug into employee calendars and let them know how much that huddle would cost based on factors like meeting length, number of attendees, and average compensation by discipline and subdiscipline. Like the meeting slashing rampage, the tool made headlines after it was rolled out in July.

Comparing the first three quarters of 2023 with the same period the previous year, Shopify found a 15% reduction in time spent in meetings, a 37% increase in engineer productivity, and a 56% increase in the number of projects completed per product manager. In the three months following the launch of the meeting cost calculator tool, employees spent an average of 8% less time in meetings compared to the three months before, gaining about 30 minutes per week to spend on other things.



“Our goal was to create uninterrupted time for our most precious resources, which is the crafters that build software,” Shopify COO and VP of product Kaz Nejatian told Fast Company last September.

