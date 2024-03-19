This innovative new device will make digital Braille easier to read

For more than 160 years, the American Printing House for the Blind (APH) has been dedicated to improving accessibility for blind and visually impaired people by creating innovative education products and solutions.

In 2023, the nonprofit took a major step forward by introducing the eBRF, a new Braille file standard that is being developed in partnership with the DAISY Consortium and with input from experts across more than 17 countries.

eBRF will make it easier to navigate digital Braille and integrates digital tactile graphics with text—a significant upgrade for blind students, who often face long waiting times to get Braille textbooks. The new file format will also facilitate a broader exchange of Braille content by enabling readers to share files across countries. APH is currently beta testing a converter that takes BRF, the standard Braille file type in North America, and transmutes it into eBRF.

In tandem with the eBRF, APH has built the Monarch, a Braille reader created in partnership with assistive technology developer HumanWare and the National Federation of the Blind, which uses revolutionary tactile display tech developed by the startup Dot.