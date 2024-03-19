The most innovative companies in education for 2024

BY Pavithra Mohan1 minute read

Over the last year, the education sector has been radically reshaped by the rise of generative AI. This year’s most innovative education companies are finding ways to enhance the online learning experience with GPT-powered tools like Khanmigo, the chatbot that Khan Academy launched to help students edit essays and solve math problems (but without enabling them to cheat). edX was one of the first online education companies to launch a ChatGPT plugin, along with an AI-powered assistant on its own platform that gives students personalized support. Meanwhile, the startup Ello is betting that an AI-powered reading coach and a huge catalog of e-books can help improve childhood literacy rates.