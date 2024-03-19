Fast company logo
Why Campus, CodePath, Orijin, and Ello are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in education for 2024.

The most innovative companies in education for 2024

BY Pavithra Mohan1 minute read

Over the last year, the education sector has been radically reshaped by the rise of generative AI. This year’s most innovative education companies are finding ways to enhance the online learning experience with GPT-powered tools like Khanmigo, the chatbot that Khan Academy launched to help students edit essays and solve math problems (but without enabling them to cheat). edX was one of the first online education companies to launch a ChatGPT plugin, along with an AI-powered assistant on its own platform that gives students personalized support. Meanwhile, the startup Ello is betting that an AI-powered reading coach and a huge catalog of e-books can help improve childhood literacy rates. 

But AI technology can’t solve some of the most intractable issues in the education sector, from the vertiginous cost of higher education to persistent teacher shortages at schools across the country. That’s why Campus is building a national online community college, which founder Tade Oyerinde is positioning as an affordable alternative to a four-year degree—and an opportunity for poorly paid adjunct professors to supplement their income. Companies like CodePath and Transfr are addressing inequities in education by creating new pathways for marginalized workers to get into the tech industry or train for jobs that don’t require a college degree. Then there’s Swing Education, a marketplace that helps connect schools with substitute teachers and is now trying to recruit more people to the job by streamlining the approval process.

1. Campus

For building a better alternative to the traditional four-year college

2. CodePath

For fostering a more diverse crop of engineers

3. Lovevery

For helping parents cut through the noise

4. Orijin

For empowering incarcerated people to reenter the workforce

5. Swing Education

For making it easier—and more appealing—to become a substitute teacher

6. Ello

For democratizing access to reading coaches

7. Khan Academy

For giving teachers an AI assist (that they’ll actually use)

8. Transfr

For using virtual reality simulations to train workers

9. edX

For beating its competitors to a ChatGPT plugin

10. American Printing House for the Blind

For making textbooks more accessible to blind students

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

