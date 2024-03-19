Now you can preorder food and drinks while you wait for your table

SpotOn , a restaurant point of sale and payments system, launched Seat & Send in June 2023, which lets customers on a restaurant’s wait list preorder food and drink to arrive at their table once they’re seated.

After joining the list, diners are texted a link to order. It’s a tech-infused time-saver for diners on a tight schedule, parents with hungry children, or anyone who wants their first drink to arrive as soon as they settle into their booth.

Speeding up service can help a restaurant turn tables faster, reducing customer wait times. (Having that first round of drinks ready when customers are seated can also lead to a second or third round, boosting average check sizes).

Early feedback from restaurants suggests customers leave more satisfied—at one independent restaurant, 5% of orders come through the feature, but tips have increased by 30%. According to the National Restaurant Association, in 2023, 75% of adults would likely use a preorder option if it was offered, including 88% of Gen Z adults.