Restaurant staff can now focus on the dinner rush, thanks to this voice AI platform

Hundreds of restaurants deploy Slang , a voice AI company, to answer their phones. According to Slang’s data, most restaurant callers are looking for basic info—hours, location—and most call during the lunch and dinner rush. A restaurant can offload the task of answering the phone in a crowded dining room to a well-trained robot.

In June 2023, Slang came out of stealth mode and announced a $20 million Series A round of funding. The company’s product lets restaurants choose a custom voice and add background noise or music. Slang integrates with reservation services like OpenTable and Resy to help callers reserve a table over the phone. If the bot doesn’t know the answer to a caller’s question, it connects them to a human or sends a text with email or other restaurant contact information, whatever the restaurant chooses.

Slang works with early-adopter small restaurant groups, such as the eight-unit Palm House Hospitality in the Bay Area, as well as large, hip, and buzzy chains such as Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan.

Slang customer calls are recorded, and restaurants can listen in. The phone tree’s days are numbered.