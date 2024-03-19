Benefits for restaurant workers? This company has officially put them on the menu

Restaurant employees have been historically left out of corporate benefits and perks available in many other industries. Oyster Sunday is a restaurant consultancy that has worked with some of the world’s best and most in-demand restaurants—from Bell’s in Los Alamos, California to Via Carota in Manhattan—to address this problem.

In 2023, Oyster Sunday launched a benefits program called OS Benefits that’s geared specifically toward independent restaurants and their employees. Employers pay as little as $35 per month per employee in order to offer access to preventative care, crisis services, childcare support, gym memberships, and more.

In March, OS Benefits added nationwide Affordable Care Act-compliant health insurance plans that let restaurants buy into five tiers of coverage, including family and dependent support.

It’s an important step toward supporting restaurants in their path to offer their hospitality pros the support their professional peers in other industries have long received.