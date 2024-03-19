Did your last airport meal arrive quickly? This company might be why

Ten years ago, OTG Management , an airport hospitality group and technology company, appeared on this list for its massive deployment of iPads—the largest consumer-facing deployment in the world—across a handful of America’s airports.

In 2023, the company retired the tablets in favor of mobile ordering tech: Guests scan a QR code on their own device to access menus.

OTG builds all of its own technology, bypassing popular third parties to avoid unnecessarily complex integrations, in service of its goal to serve time-strapped diners from multiple restaurant concepts. With the new system, it takes an average of 3 minutes and 38 seconds from the time a customer sits down at a restaurant for their order to arrive in the kitchen, and just 55 seconds to close the check and pay. Customers can even start a tab for one-tap refills, and OTG has also introduced in-airport delivery to have orders delivered to a traveler’s gate. In Houston in September, it added preorder pickup at Starbucks.

OTG, which currently operates in airports in New York, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, and Houston, fulfills more than 100,000 orders per day, and is expanding to Denver in 2024.