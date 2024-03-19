Kraft Heinz, king of condiments, is now letting you make your own concoctions

BY Kristen Hawley2 minute read

Kraft Heinz is No. 26 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Consumers are about to get sauced. In May 2023, Kraft Heinz, the $44.6 billion consumer packaged goods juggernaut, unveiled the Heinz Remix, an internet-connected sauce dispenser made for restaurants that lets users mix and match up to 200 different possibilities—like the Coca-Cola Freestyle, but for condiments. Hungry diners select one of four base sauces—Heinz ketchup, ranch, 57, or BBQ sauce—and then “enhance” it with flavors including buffalo, jalapeño, smoky chipotle, and mango. They choose the amount of each flavor, creating a customized balance of heat, sweet, and smoke.

In March, the Heinz Remix, a roughly 3-foot freestanding cube, will debut at some locations of BurgerFi, a 120-restaurant chain known for Angus beef burgers. The machine will roll out to additional restaurants throughout the year. The Remix tracks all the sauce combos it dispenses and sends real-time flavor-preference data to Kraft Heinz. The company can then identify trends and, in turn, share the information with restaurant partners. A chicken restaurant might discover that its customers strongly prefer jalapeño to habanero pepper flavors, for example. “If I’m running a restaurant, that’s a valuable insight, to make sure I don’t just have a spicy chicken sandwich, but I have a jalapeño spicy chicken sandwich,” says Alan Kleinerman, Kraft Heinz VP and head of disruption. Kraft Heinz will also use the data to inform future product developments of its own, potentially bringing them to market in under six months. It’s already dabbled in some attention-grabbing and timely “sauce drops,” including a Taylor Swift-inspired Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch condiment pulled straight from social media.