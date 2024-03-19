Fast company logo
Why InKind is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the dining category.

This savvy app lets you fund restaurants while receiving deals and perks

BY Kristen Hawley

InKind buys food and beverage credits from restaurants and sells the credits to diners, who can pay their bill via the InKind app. Restaurants get an infusion of non-dilutive capital—they don’t have to give up a piece of their business in exchange for funding. Diners get deals and perks by using the app. 

In 2023, InKind launched a subscription plan and rewards program: For $100 per year, diners get 20% cash back on purchases at inKind restaurants. Instead of paying for restaurant credits up front, subscribers earn credits by eating at restaurants in InKind’s network.

The subscription plan contributed to a 160% increase in user growth last year. There are now more than a million diners and 1,400 restaurants on the platform. Revenue has tripled.

Restaurants get what they need; diners get what they want. That’s a great in-kind trade.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Kristen Hawley is the founder of Expedite, a newsletter focused on restaurant technology and the future of hospitality. In 2017, Hawley's previous newsletter, Chefs+Tech (which was acquired by Skift), was named one of Fast Company's 9 newsletters to make you smarter. More

