Chipotle listened and learned when it came to quesadillas. Here’s why that was good for business

When Chipotle introduced quesadillas in 2021, it was the chain’s first customizable entrée in 17 years (it had debuted a build-your-own salad in 2004). Last year, the company stretched these customization capabilities even further. Typically, new menu items at Chipotle undergo rigorous testing known as the stage-gate process before executives even think about adding them to the menu. The process can take years. But current trends travel at the speed of TikTok, and in 2023, Chipotle leaned in, responding at meme velocity. Since quesadillas take extra time to prepare—and Chipotle doesn’t want to slow down its service—they only appear on the Chipotle app and website, not on store menus. Still, says chief brand officer Chris Brandt, in late 2022, the company noticed online chatter and social comments about customers trying to order customized quesadillas at the counter. The company eventually figured out why: TikTok creator Alexis Frost, who has 2.5 million followers, had made a video recommending that customers ask Chipotle staffers to add fajita vegetables to a steak quesadilla. In the following week, the post got more than 30 million views, 3.7 million likes, 47,200 comments, and 69,500 shares.

Just a few months later, in early March 2023, Chipotle added the Fajita Quesadilla to its digital menu, which almost doubled Chipotle’s quesadilla sales overnight, the company says, and led to a 37% week-over-week surge in loyalty program sign-ups. But Chipotle wasn’t done yet. One of the comments on Frost’s post had come from fellow creator Keith Lee (15.9 million followers): Lee suggested dipping Frost’s quesadilla in chipotle-honey vinaigrette, a freebie side usually served with salads at Chipotle, mixed with sour cream. The company added the “Keithadilla” to its options, further driving customers to its app: The quesadilla menu is still only accessible via Chipotle’s app, so customers have to download it to have what Keith’s having.