Buc-ee’s was alway big. Now it’s thinking even bigger

In fact, its Sevierville, Tennessee outpost, one of its 47 locations across the U.S., is the largest convenience store in the world, at close to 75,000 square feet.

The chain got its start in Texas and over the last five years has expanded across the southeastern U.S., reaching north to Kentucky and east to South Carolina.

It draws drivers from hundreds of miles away with cheeky red and yellow billboards featuring a beaver in a baseball hat (that’s Buc-ee) and promises of such amenities as award-winning bathrooms (like the one that recently took the top prize in Cintas’ 11th annual America’s Best Bathroom Contest), an endless supply of gas pumps (more than 100 in some locations), and, of course, great road food. Buc-ee’s serves a cult favorite brisket sandwich, notable even in deep BBQ country. To get it at its freshest, hang around the barbecue counter until employees yell “fresh, hot brisket on the board!”