Buc-ee’s was alway big. Now it’s thinking even bigger

Buc-ee’s is not a typical convenience store. It’s way bigger.
In fact, its Sevierville, Tennessee outpost, one of its 47 locations across the U.S., is the largest convenience store in the world, at close to 75,000 square feet.
The chain got its start in Texas and over the last five years has expanded across the southeastern U.S., reaching north to Kentucky and east to South Carolina.
It draws drivers from hundreds of miles away with cheeky red and yellow billboards featuring a beaver in a baseball hat (that’s Buc-ee) and promises of such amenities as award-winning bathrooms (like the one that recently took the top prize in Cintas’ 11th annual America’s Best Bathroom Contest), an endless supply of gas pumps (more than 100 in some locations), and, of course, great road food. Buc-ee’s serves a cult favorite brisket sandwich, notable even in deep BBQ country. To get it at its freshest, hang around the barbecue counter until employees yell “fresh, hot brisket on the board!”
In November 2023, Buc-ee’s announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to install a network of premium EV charging stations across its locations, modernizing one of its biggest draws.
Its mascot is so beloved that Buc-ee’s merch, including packaged “beaver nuggets” (caramel-coated puffed corn), is now sold at Walmart. And the chain is so good at attracting highway passersby that other businesses clamor to open nearby.
