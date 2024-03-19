Zoom’s AI tool means you don’t have to repeat everything when someone joins the call late

If a tech company’s made it when it not only becomes a household name but also morphs into a verb, then Zoom “made it” in the early days of the pandemic.

But Zoom hasn’t rested on its laurels and in 2023, it launched Zoom AI Companion (initially named Zoom IQ), an AI-powered assistant offered at no additional cost to paid users that allows them to summarize meetings and chat threads, catches them up when they join late without disrupting the group (no more repeating everything when Brad from marketing joins 10 minutes late), and helps them generate content for emails, chats, and whiteboard sessions.

As of late November, more than 220,000 accounts had enabled AI Companion, and Zoom shared in January that the tool had created over 5 million meeting summaries. Zoom also relaunched Zoom Revenue Accelerator in September with new features to train sellers, assess their performance, and help improve their presentation skills (from monitoring talking speed to reducing filler words).

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.