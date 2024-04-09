These human-sounding voice bots can help diners feel more connected to a restaurant

What’s a free glass of wine at a restaurant really worth? The answer depends on how good the wine is. But it also depends on whom you ask. To the diner, it might be worth $15. To the restaurant, it could be a $4 expense. And to inKind, a company rethinking restaurant finance , the value is the connection diners and restaurants make over more than just wine.

Restaurants are more valuable than the food they serve. It’s the experience that matters. But hospitality—that ability to make diners feel welcomed and appreciated—is harder to quantify on a balance sheet. It’s more of a know-it-when-you-feel-it thing. inKind makes that connection tangible. It buys food and beverage credits from restaurants at wholesale cost, spending between $50,000 and $10 million per business. Then it sells this credit to diners, at retail cost, inside the inKind mobile app. Restaurants get a cash infusion. Guests, when they redeem their credit, get additional perks, like access to a concierge to help with booking, 20% off their tab, or that free glass of wine. In other words, no matter which side of the bar you’re sitting on, you win.

Ideas like this are a boon for restaurants trying to balance the desire to create memorable, even magical experiences for guests with the need to run a viable business. Events of the past four years—a pandemic, supply chain breakdowns, staffing challenges, inflation—have left restaurateurs little room to do what they encourage their guests to do every day: sit down, relax, and enjoy. But new hospitality technology, the type that helps restaurants and their guests, is promising to ease some of that strain.

The best tech tools help staff focus on the guest experience, says Mark Maynard, a restaurant consultant and former managing partner at New York’s Union Square Hospitality Group. “While traditional restaurateurs used to see technology as a barrier to a great customer experience,” he says, “now they see it as a necessary tool to improve the guest experience.” And several of the most interesting of these tools appear on Fast Company’s list of the Most Innovative Companies in dining for 2024.