This company makes it easy for clothing brands to be fashionable and climate-friendly

Carbon-calculation software maker Vaayu aims to help fashion brands and the retail ecosystem identify and reduce one gigaton of carbon by 2030.

To accomplish that goal, Vaayu has compiled the world’s largest “impact database”—a collection of more than 600,000 data points illustrating the total direct and indirect CO2 emissions resulting from the manufacture, packaging, and delivery of all manner of fashion products, from sweaters to eyewear. Shoppers of secondhand items on websites like Vinted can see Vaayu’s calculation of how much in carbon emissions they’ve avoided by buying used instead of new products.

In 2023, Vaayu broadened its work into Asia—adding the Southeast Asian “recommerce” platform Carousell to its partners—and began tracking carbon emissions of companies in retail categories like consumer health, beauty, and electronics. Vaayu also added new fashion partners, including Veja, New Balance, Redcare Pharmacy, and Axel Arigato.

