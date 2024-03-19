How this company finds hidden accounts that defy sanctions

Strise helps banks detect money-laundering within their customers’ complex financial networks. Originating from graph theory research at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, the company leverages AI and mathematical models to trace funds through shell companies and individuals, combating money-laundering and pinpointing sanctioned entities potentially concealed within legitimate operations.

After Strise’s methods proved effective early on—BN Bank in Trondheim achieved a 30% reduction in false positives vs. its previous due diligence methods—the company has set its sights on the broader European and global banking markets. In 2023, Strise raised $10.8 million to establish a London office and significantly expanded its data model.

Initially focused on Scandinavia, where it processed data on 600,000 entities for major regional banks, in 2023 the company scaled its model to analyze nearly all public registers globally—200,000 diverse sources encompassing more than 1 billion companies and individuals—including 11 million private individuals. Strise has introduced new products like Strise Monitor, Strise Connect, and Strise Instant, which integrate with banks’ existing applications and Know Your Customer compliance systems. It also produces a podcast on the world of criminal finance, The Laundry, which has a cult following among financial sleuths all over the world.

