This VC firm’s secret weapon is a custom-built set of data tools for finding the right investments

Twenty years ago, Ilya Kirnos, an early Google employee, developed machine-learning algorithms for placing relevant ads in Gmail. Over the years, as many of his peers transitioned to venture capital, he marveled at how they all but abandoned their sophisticated technical abilities and adopted the de facto Sand Hill Road productivity stack of PowerPoint, Excel, and DocuSign.

When he and other data science colleagues founded VC firm SignalFire, they opted for a more technical approach—building advanced internal data-analysis tools that would aid their investment decisions and which they could make available to their portfolio companies, giving top startups a reason to let them into an investment round.

In 2023, the company significantly expanded this tool, called Beacon, which tracks billions of signals tied to tens of millions of companies and the careers of almost every software engineer in the U.S., highlighting the most interesting ones for closer looks by investment teams at SignalFire, which has $2 billion in assets under management and $900 million raised in its current investment fund.

The company also makes this data available to recruiters at its portfolio companies, which include Grammarly, Ro, ClassDojo, and Frame.io. Portfolio companies can also use this data platform to find and recruit talent. It uses links-based quality ranking to sort through job candidates’ profiles on sites like GitHub and LinkedIn to identify the most influential engineers and startup executives.