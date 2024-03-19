Meet the company making it easier for businesses to share secure data

Samooha helps data-rich companies—national insurance providers, major media conglomerates, telecom operators—sync up their proprietary data with business partners. These data-sharing arrangements, known as “clean rooms,” allow companies to synthesize their information in ways that yield new insights for both parties—without leaking company secrets, violating HIPAA, or putting personally identifiable information at risk.

In November 2022, Samhooha launched a no-code version of its software with a user interface that enables executives and analysts to compare notes and quickly build clean room apps without draining tech department resources. The product’s ease of use helped fuel a whirlwind year in 2023.

In February 2023, Samooha announced a $12.5 million funding round; it launched a full developer-friendly version a month later. In December, Snowflake, the cloud-based data warehousing company, acquired Samooha for an undisclosed amount.

