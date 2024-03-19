Meet the company helping businesses prepare for new carbon emissions restrictions

With new European requirements for disclosing carbon emissions taking effect this year, Minimum spent 2023 helping companies prepare for compliance, launching a fully automated version of its Carbon Accounting Software.

The relaunch simplifies carbon emissions calculations for large companies by automating data collection from a wide range of sources and centralizing data management, making the undertaking six times faster and 75% more accurate than traditional methods.

The software measures direct causes of carbon emissions, but it also automates calculations for the harder-to-track Scope 3 emissions—pollutants caused indirectly as a company makes and sells its products. (These include emissions from business trip flights to visit vendors and must be included in emissions disclosures, and they can make up a significant portion of a corporation’s carbon footprint.)

In August 2023, Minimum announced a partnership with Nasdaq to sell its software to the more than 4,400 companies listed on the exchange as they prepare for mandated emissions disclosures, doubling the company’s revenue.