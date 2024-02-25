How India’s internet shutdowns are disrupting its economy—and creating fertile ground for misinformation

BY Javeria Khalid5 minute read

In July 2015, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an audience of more than 15,000 in Delhi. Clad in a crisp all-white kurta, Modi declared, “I dream of a digital India where 1.2 billion connected Indians drive innovation.” That speech signaled the commencement of the government’s Digital India campaign, an ambitious effort aimed at establishing India as a future digital superpower.

The ensuing near decade has seen the Indian government establish an extensive digital infrastructure, leading to more people embracing and relying on an internet connection for everything from accessing government services and healthcare to making cashless transactions. At the start of 2024, India’s internet penetration rate stood at 52.4% of the total population with the country having over 751.5 million active internet users. But as the government has increased the country’s dependence on the internet, it has regularly begun cutting that access off. For the past five years, India has emerged as the world leader when it comes to shutting down the internet—and it does so for a myriad of reasons, from quelling violence and curbing protests to preventing students from cheating on their school exams. “There is digital India on one side . . . and then, on the other hand, when there is a situation where you are not confident of maintaining law and order, one of the first things that happens is an internet restriction,” says Prateek Waghre, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation, which works to defend online freedom and privacy in India.

In 2022, India recorded 84 internet shutdowns—more than there had been in Ukraine, which logged 22 internet disruptions that year amid war with Russia. In the first six months of 2023, India imposed almost as many shutdowns as it did in all of 2022. And while they’ve become more commonplace in India, these shutdowns have extensive consequences. Losing internet connection wreaks havoc on the everyday lives of people in affected areas, the Indian economy, and the ability for people to access accurate information about the events that cause the shutdowns in the first place. The country’s longest shutdown, which lasted for 552 days beginning in August 2019, stands as a key example of how regular people are affected by communications being cut off. Begun when India’s government revoked the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, the communications blackout—which coincided with deployment of thousands of troops to the region in anticipation of widespread protests—completely disrupted daily life. It left 500,000 people in the region unemployed—from hundreds of thousands of local textile workers to people like Ali Mehdi, a financial services consultant based in Srinagar whose real name is being withheld at his request. Lack of internet meant he was unable to carry out his daily work, which led to a lot of economic anxiety. “We have families to feed . . . we have concern of our kids who have to study and do online classes,” he says. Medhi says shutdowns like the one he experienced—which the Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industry says cost telecom companies about $480,000-$600,000 per day—also undercut the Digital India message, disincentivizing investment in areas that might be targeted for service shutdowns. “People will think 10 times before venturing into this kind of a place where things are uncertain,” he says.

