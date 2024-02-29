BY Rahul Subramany4 minute read

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology and innovation, the pathway from a novel idea to a user-friendly product is seldom linear. Initially, complexity in emerging technologies may not only be inevitable but necessary. This complexity, while essential for the functioning of new technological advancements, adds cost, creating a barrier to entry for many potential users. As these products hit the market, their complexity and high price tags tend to attract a specific demographic: the early adopters. These individuals or entities, driven by a desire to be at the forefront of technology, are willing and able to navigate the intricacies and bear the costs associated with cutting-edge innovations. However, this initial acceptance of complexity sets a precedent that can have long-lasting effects on the market and the products themselves. Companies, finding profitability in the complexity and high cost of their offerings, may resist simplification.

This resistance is not merely a reluctance to change but a strategic decision. By maintaining complexity, companies can establish go-to-market strategies that capitalize on it. As they attempt to scale and appeal to a broader, more mainstream audience, they face a conundrum: how to make complex products accessible to those less willing or able to navigate their intricacies. THE LUCRATIVE SIDE OF SERVICES The solution, often, is the creation of a services ecosystem designed to help mainstream users unlock the value of these complex products. This ecosystem can range from customer support hotlines to dedicated service providers, all aimed at guiding users through the maze of features and functions. Before long, the revenue generated from these services begins to eclipse that of the products themselves. This shift marks a significant transformation in the company’s business model, from product-centered to service-dominated.

At this juncture, smart executives within these companies recognize the lucrative nature of the services side of their business. They start to embrace, and even amplify, the complexity of their products, seeing it as a means to sell more services and, consequently, increase profits. This strategy leads to products layered with such complexity that they can only be fully utilized or understood with the help of the company’s services, creating a dependency that often results in poor customer experiences. COMPLEXITY PREVENTS ADOPTION This challenge is prevalent across various industries, but it’s particularly noticeable in the realm of commercial building automation systems—an area I’ve been involved with since 2011. The digital building automation systems we see today trace their origins back to the 1980s—a time when mobile computing and artificial intelligence were not available.

Early innovators in this field, such as Siemens, Schneider Electric, etc., had to engineer intricate systems to digitize and control building systems such as HVAC and lighting. These pioneers established comprehensive services and complex go-to-market strategies to distribute their products and services. As a result, only upscale, large buildings could afford and manage these sophisticated systems. Four decades later, a mere 15% of commercial buildings in the U.S. have implemented building automation systems. The overwhelming majority of commercial properties remain sidelined, unable to afford or navigate the complexity involved. A MARKET RIPE FOR DISRUPTION

While this approach may work for a time, it sows the seeds of its own obsolescence. The market, ever in search of simplicity and efficiency, becomes ripe for disruption. Disruptors, observing the patterns of complexity and service dependency, see an opportunity. They innovate not just technologically but also in their business models, offering products that break from established paradigms. These new products, designed with user experience at their core, offer simplicity and intuitive design that appeal to a broad audience without the need for an extensive services ecosystem. THE INNOVATION-COMPLEXITY-DISRUPTION CYCLE

The transformation of commercial lighting controls—a sub-segment within the broader commercial building automation sector—provides a clear example of the cycle of innovation, complexity, and disruption. At the century’s start, Lutron, a leading name in commercial building lighting controls, marketed intricate control hardware and provided services through its services division to aid customers in installing and managing Lutron’s sophisticated hardware. This setup required each lighting fixture to be wired to a controller, which then connected to various sensors (such as those for motion and daylight). Setting up these controllers and sensors demanded extensive programming that could span several days, and making any adjustments post-commissioning was often difficult, sometimes necessitating rewiring. Identifying a market gap, newcomers like Enlighted adopted a radically simpler method—embedding all necessary control technology directly within each light fixture and linking these fixtures wirelessly. This innovative approach quickly captured the market’s attention, compelling all players, including Lutron, to adapt. A decade on, control systems integrated within fixtures have become the norm, offering more straightforward, cost-efficient lighting control solutions. (Full disclosure: I am a former Lutron employee.)

A CRITICAL LESSON FOR BUSINESSES The cycle of innovation, complexity, and disruption highlights a critical lesson for companies and innovators alike. While complexity may be a stepping stone in the evolution of technology, the ultimate goal should always be to create products that are accessible, user-friendly, and capable of standing on their own merits. As history has shown, simplicity often prevails, and those who can innovate while keeping user experience at the forefront are the ones who redefine markets and lead the way into the future. To maintain a competitive edge, it’s essential for business leaders to dedicate more effort to understanding the needs of potential customers they’re not currently reaching. Identifying these individuals’ challenges, the reasons behind their reluctance to use products, and the specific tasks they’re trying to accomplish is crucial.