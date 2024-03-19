Fast company logo
Luminate is one of the most innovative data science companies in 2024 for its beta tool for measuring streaming viewership from smart TVs.

The company behind Billboard data is ready to crack open the black box of streaming viewership

BY Burt Helm

Among the complaints of striking Hollywood writers and actors last year was the way that Netflix and other streaming services withhold audience data.

Though Netflix started finally pulling back the curtain in December, media-data company Luminate spent the year developing a much more comprehensive solution: Its beta TV measurement service collects data from smart TVs, then models broader viewership patterns—a critical piece of information in future deal negotiations among streamers, talent, and studios.

Luminate—launched in 2022 following the 2020 merger of Nielsen Music, Alpha Data (formerly BuzzAngle Music), and Variety Business Intelligence—is becoming an entertainment data omnibus. It already fuels Billboard’s Streaming Music charts with global consumer listening data across 48 countries. In May 2023, Luminate launched a comprehensive web-based platform where its clients can dig into media data.

It expects to add TV viewership information—including the “minutes watched” of many new streamer-produced shows—to the platform this year.

