This data science company is removing the hassle from product testing and review

Most consumers likely don’t know that big consumer goods companies constantly tweak their products’ formulations and recipes to manage costs and improve the bottom line as commodity prices change. That’s by design.

To help make sure consumers can’t tell the difference from one iteration of a product to the next—and test new products before they hit store shelves—brands hire Highlight, launched in 2021, to test one formulation against another.

Highlight operates a panel of roughly 30,000 vetted, active home product testers for brands like Nestlé, Estée Lauder, and Hanes. These testers taste, sniff, and prod foods, clothes, and other physical goods to provide honest, critical feedback that can help companies decide between a handful of alternative flavor formulations or project success of a new product. In 2023, the company closed an $18 million Series A funding round, bringing its total funding to $30 million and relaunched its platform to help companies speed up and automate their product-review process in a way that emphasizes analytical rigor in physical product testing.

Over the past year, Highlight has tested more than 145,000 products, modernizing a domain that typically relies on limited focus groups, slow and expensive long-term studies, or fast-and-loose “freebie” programs to determine what will work in the real world.