This analytics company helps businesses peer into the supply chain’s future

Everstream Analytics uses AI analysis of big datasets to help its massive manufacturing clients peer into their supply chains, spotting potential bottlenecks and other risks.

In 2023, the company began leveraging its unique cross-industry vantage point (it analyzes some 128 billion daily data points on behalf of Anheuser InBev, Whirlpool, Volvo, and many others) through a six-month global forecast. The Everstream Knowledge Graph synthesizes data from meteorological forecasts, global news headlines, and port information to predict future supply chain disruptions and other economic storms months in advance.

In May 2023, the company launched a new product, Everstream Connect, which expands its service to give clients like Unilever intel not only on the supply chain journey from raw materials to finished inventory but also on what happens after the sale, from their own warehouses to their customers’ doorsteps. It also beefed up its data-analysis capabilities by acquiring BlueNode, which analyzes data related to ships sailing in and out of major global ports.

In 2023 alone, Everstream’s technology published 49,500 incidents—and was the first to report a cyberattack on a key machinery supplier (Johnson Controls) and disruptive flooding in Slovenia. With such capabilities, Everstream doubled its revenue in 2023, having successfully done so in 2021 and 2022, bolstered by its growing roster of clients, which added Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, Vestas, HealthTrust, and Hyster-Yale in 2023.