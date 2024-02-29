BY Dylan Taylor2 minute read

As space becomes increasingly open to private citizens and non-federal industries, its economic implications have shifted rapidly. The emerging space economy is now fostering innovations previously thought impossible, revolutionizing commerce, communication, and further insight into space’s uncharted horizons.

Though our collective economic vision is currently focused up and outward, it is important to also note space’s myriad benefits for the global Earth-based economy. The space industry has long inspired growth in a variety of industries and concentrations, making it an invaluable and time-tested contributor to an ambitious future. GROWTH AND COMMERCIALIZATION Once a government- and aerospace-exclusive sector, the space industry is becoming more commercialized and accessible than ever. This fact is perhaps the most vital economic driver of modern space infrastructure, and it now transcends the world’s few high-income economies; the number of countries with payloads in orbit has never been higher.

Commercial interest in space has grown in tandem with new technological and policy-related concepts such as reusable rockets, groundbreaking contracting mechanisms, and stronger computing capabilities—all of which have made space travel more sustainable, efficient, and economically viable. While these changes take shape, the industry continues to facilitate economic growth the way it always has: through a steady current of exploration-based research breakthroughs and infrastructural advancements streamlining mission capabilities. A mesh of human-led and autonomous space activity has yielded findings consistently opening new pathways in education, technology, transportation, healthcare, ecology, and countless other fields. As a result, space exploration stimulates the global economy by creating new job opportunities and professional niches that, in turn, spur new generations of space professionals capable of maintaining this valuable cycle. LOOKING AHEAD

The space market is poised for unprecedented growth in the coming years, currently set to eclipse $1.4 trillion by 2030. Naturally, these projections suggest an even more space-centric global economy in the foreseeable future. This potential is promising, but it can only reach fruition through a worldwide commitment to persistent finetuning. In particular, advanced data analytics and predictive insight will be central to sustained economic progression, a notion illustrated in an economic outlook published by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America: “Effective policies and reliable predictions in the space sector demand comprehensive, high-frequency data. Such specialized statistics are currently scarce, often compelling analysts to rely on industry or government sources not specifically designed for studying the space sector. These sources often lack details on firms’ locations, production patterns, environmental costs, input factor uses, capital structures, and supply chains. The collection and dissemination of such detailed economic data could have significant positive effects by providing information to make accurate predictions and formulate detailed policies.” Space has always represented discovery, evolution, and defiance of long-established existential norms—and its economic implications are no different. Moving forward, the above fields are just a few examples of space’s lasting impact on Earth’s various commercial sectors. Space is just scratching the surface of its influence and stands to make a major impact in defining the next era of humankind.