Workers fear for their future—and that’s a huge problem for employer branding

BY Jasmine Bina6 minute read

At its most fundamental level, an employer brand is a cultural contract between a company and a prospective employee. It’s the promise of shared values and expectations. When recruiters and hiring managers woo talent, they’re negotiating this invisible contract together.

Cultural contracts, however, are meant to change. People evolve, and naturally, the implied agreement between a company and its prospective talent should evolve, too. Today’s talent pool has changed in meaningful ways that aren’t always obvious. Although the economy looks good and consumer confidence appears to be on an upswing, they are finding it difficult to plan for the next five years, spending like there’s no tomorrow, and struggling to see the future. When people feel like they’re not in control of what’s ahead, the cultural contracts they seek with a company look different. The grandiose company visions, flashy CEOs, and PR buzz that worked to attract talent in the past aren’t as compelling anymore, and what people need instead is something far more immediate.

Showing empathy, prioritizing immediate needs, and validating people are what’s key to building a resilient employer brand in the face of uncertainty today. HOW PEOPLE SEE THEIR FUTURES AND THEMSELVES To really understand how people in the talent pool are feeling right now and what that means for employer branding, we have to first look at what’s happening in the most intimate parts of their lives: their finances, their lifestyles, and their hopes for the future. U.S. Treasury data shows that peoples’ perceptions of the economy’s well-being have been sinking for years, while people’s perceptions of their own financial well-being have remained high and stable. Our faith in the U.S. economy wavers slightly up and down from quarter to quarter, but the perceived gap between how we think we’re doing in comparison to how we think the country is doing remains huge.

It indicates that our sense of financial safety has decoupled from that of the nation’s, and a strong belief that an institution as big as the U.S. government can’t dictate one’s personal fortunes. Part of that may be a positive outlook, but part of it is also a lack of faith in the systems that are supposed to support us. This lack of faith shows up in our spending habits and lifestyles as well. It’s not uncommon for people to splurge on immediate gratification, but economists say there’s something more going on right now. The things that people would normally save for—a first home, health and wellness goals, or an emergency fund—feel increasingly out of reach, and as reporter Rachel Wolfe tells us, people are instead “spending on once-in-a-lifetime experiences because they worry they may not be able to do them later.” It’s consistent with the fact that nearly three quarters of people feel the five-year plan is no longer an achievable goal. We don’t save because we’re not certain if what we’re saving for is ever going to be attainable, so instead we prioritize travel over savings, or splurging on restaurants over penny-pinching, even when we feel economically unstable.

Related: Why brand matters when hiring in a remote working world What employer brand leaders need to understand is that there is a short-term mentality taking hold because people don’t feel safe in the long-term. A recent American Psychological Association study says that “nearly three in 10 adults (28%) said they have struggled with or had difficulty planning for their future in the past month because of stress. Additionally, a third of adults (33%) said they have too much stress in their day-to-day lives to think about the future.” If we add the arrival of AI in the workplace to this equation, things only get more complicated. AI’s impact is still the biggest unknown in people’s careers, and our concerns around it are accelerating.

It’s hard for people to see into the future right now, and that’s a big problem for employer brands because so much of the employer brand promise sits in that future. Company visions, opportunities to advance, vesting stock options, retirement benefits, bonuses, or the potential to go public are all great things to offer people, but they’re delayed realities. In a time when people don’t even know how to plan for what’s ahead, delayed realities have less value. That means a different approach to employer branding, and it has to come from a place of deep empathy. When you can feel the foggy precipice your prospects are standing on, the road to a strong employer brand strategy is made clear. ANSWER THE QUESTIONS THAT MATTER In our own research, we’ve seen a new mentality emerge among prospective talent that feels they have been forced to take things into their own hands and decide what matters to them right now. Not tomorrow or 10 years from now. They’re asking themselves what a manager, job, or company can give them today.

A good company culture is great, but how do you validate people? How do you allow employees to see their individual impact on the company? How do you avoid the burnout of being undervalued? How do you make sure your leaders don’t hold talented people back? These are far more immediate and pressing questions to answer for prospects today. Talent knows enough to look for these short-term roadblocks within a company. If you don’t address them head on, prospects will look for the answers on their own. The era of flux that we’re in has opened up a huge opportunity for employers to simply be honest. Instead of obscuring everything into “culture,” think hard about what people need and show how you make sure they get it. Be willing to speak directly to their immediate needs, and treat them just as importantly in your cultural contract as you do long-term needs.

TIE THE FUTURE TO THE PRESENT The future still matters—you just need to make it feel real and connected to the work that people are doing today. Employer brands often do a poor job of drawing a clear line between a role and how the person in that role will make the company vision a reality. It’s not merely about their responsibilities. It’s about showing prospects that you have created the environment and conditions that will help them reach that goal. Make it clear that you have done everything you can as a company to ensure the vision is not out of their reach. Show the obstacles that you’ve preemptively removed. Show the space you’ve created for them to realize their potential. More than anything, people need to see a clear road map between where they are today and where you want them to be in the future. When people feel like the future is directly connected to the present, it doesn’t feel uncertain. It feels empowering.

MAKE PEOPLE FEEL SEEN At the base of all of this change is a loss of self. In our own research, we’ve seen how people in the talent pool feel unmoored, not only in their work, but in their lives and in the world around them. When you can’t see your future, it can also be hard to have confidence in who you are. Most recruitment funnels are great at making people feel scrutinized, but making them feel seen is a different matter. People feel seen when their individuality is validated. That goes beyond their skills. Truly seeing people is to reflect back to them what they are capable of, what drives them, and what makes them unique. It’s a way of saying “I see you” that isn’t found in the usual hiring process. Seeing people means reminding them of their greatness. This kind of upfront emotional investment can have huge payoffs for both the employee and the employer. It’s an immediate form of gratitude that gives them confidence in the present moment, which is where they need it most.

Remember that the hiring process is about the candidate, not the company, and the candidate’s needs have changed. Their short-term needs, whether they be practical, emotional, or otherwise, matter more than ever in a time of uncertainty. To make your employer brand more effective and resilient, meet people where they already are.