The most innovative companies in data science for 2024

In 2024, every industry generates a deluge of new information—adding to a data pile that grows exponentially higher as blue-chip companies affix sensors to every widget and track every detail of production. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in data science are helping sectors from finance to retail to manufacturing make sense of it all. The vanguard includes such names as Samooha (recently acquired by Snowflake), Vaayu , Highlight , Strise , Shift5 , and SignalFire —and shows traditional players how to capitalize on their information using cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools.

Some, like the work of Unstructured Technologies, founded by former CIA intelligence officer Brian S. Raymond, are foundational and straightforward: The company helps developers convert disorganized data files, such as PDFs and PowerPoints, into more AI-friendly formats like JSON. Its open-source code has been downloaded 6 million times and utilized by 35,000 companies, including McKinsey and BlackRock.

Strise and SignalFire are bringing data science expertise to the financial world—to fight money laundering and inform venture capital investments, respectively. Everstream Analytics processes over 128 billion data points daily for manufacturers like Volvo as they track their supply and distribution chains from raw materials all the way to the dealership. Shift5 analyzes vehicles for the U.S. military and others once they’re on the road (or in the air), informing mechanics when maintenance is needed. Luminate helps the entertainment industry make sense of media consumption across TV and music. Vaayu and Minimum help publicly traded companies in fashion, retail, and beyond track their impact on climate change and reduce it.

If data is the new gold, these companies sell the maps.