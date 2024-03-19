From your coffee maker to shower to sump pump, Moen can now pretty much run your household

A pioneer of smart individual home fixtures, Moen has finally integrated them into a Smart Water network. It’s now putting every drop directly in residents’ hands by automating the flow of H2O throughout homes, enhancing the experience, conserving use, and boosting security along the way.

Touchless kitchen faucets respond to dynamic hand gestures, voice commands, and app presets that can be programmed to dispense exact quantities of water at precise temperatures (imagine a “coffee” button for the morning pot, or one labeled “plant” for more consistent watering).

The network encompasses everything in the home, from the sinks, showers, and pipes in the wall to the sump pump in the basement and even the sprinklers outside—part of a “smart yard” Moen claims can reduce irrigation needs by up to 30%. The EPA estimates the average home wastes 10,000 gallons of water a year.

Once the network is synced, it forms a sort of control center for the whole house, capable of not only monitoring the amount of water used but preventatively flushing pipes before clogs form or shutting off the supply entirely if it senses a leak.