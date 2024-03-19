A whole different take on whole wheat: How King Arthur Baking Company is rising to meet the moment

“Regeneratively grown climate blend flour” sounds like a natural-foods store parody. But the whole-wheat blend that King Arthur Baking Company , the employee-owned flour maker founded in 1790, introduced in November 2023 is a scientific achievement. It was created with the help of Washington State University’s Breadlab—arguably America’s premiere research facility for this sort of stuff.

Two years of R&D have given rise to a dark flour said to impart a “rich nutty flavor” to breads, muffins, and other baked goods. Bags contain a mix of three grains grown by farmers in Montana and North Dakota handpicked for their regenerative bona fides. One grain is a rare perennial that only needs replanting every two to three years, leaving soil and root systems largely undisturbed in between.

Breadlab—whose work King Arthur has supported since 2009—is the brainchild of molecular cytogeneticist Steve Jones, known in gastronomical circles for collaborations with Blue Hill at Stone Barns chef Dan Barber and such baking pioneers as Tartine’s Chad Robertson.

This new flour’s flavor profile will change yearly, to make best use of what nature provides. But the brand is leaning into that variability as a feature, alongside a greater commitment to mill regeneratively grown wheat for all its flours by 2030.