Can your stand mixer answer voice commands and weigh your flour? This one can

Last January, GE Appliances’ premium appliance arm, Profile , unveiled a smart stand mixer with a bunch of commonsense features that made many ask what took the industry so long.

Among them are Auto Sense, a motor-torque-feedback technology that tracks changes in the texture and viscosity of mixing bowl contents, then readjusts the speed to avoid under- or overmixing. Voice commands are another, for when bakers have sticky hands or are working solo and juggling other tasks. (“Hey Google, set the stand mixer to 5.”)

The addition that has really turned heads, however, is a pair of built-in scales—one in the base, another in the bowl arm lift—that measure wet and dry ingredients, and tare weight on the fly, eliminating the need for user math.

The machine cannot bake by itself just yet, but it gets pretty close: Load one of the accompanying SmartHQ app’s “guided recipes,” and GE Appliances’ mixer will tell you when to add which ingredient, beep when the correct weights are reached, mix everything together with expert tweaks, and keep a timer running in the meantime.