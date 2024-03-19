Move over Stanley, this water bottle can make smoothies

What began as a side project by two Apple engineers to find a way to blend protein shakes at the gym became 2023’s hottest portable kitchen gadget and the debut product from the startup, Cruz .

Styled as “the most premium blender imaginable,” the BlenderCap, introduced in January 2023, delivers a half-horsepower motor that makes fast work of veggies and frozen fruit, frappés coffee, and even whips up margaritas on the beach.

As the name indicates, it’s a $129 cap—but one that screws onto popular wide-mouth water bottles from such brands as Stanley, Yeti, and Hydro Flask, converting them into high-powered blenders on the go.

The category’s only vacuum-sealed entry, the BlenderCap also keeps contents ice-cold for up to 24 hours, Cruz claims, while battery technology imported from EVs offers a charge that should last average users at least a week.