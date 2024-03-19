Move over Stanley, this water bottle can make smoothies

What began as a side project by two Apple engineers to find a way to blend protein shakes at the gym became 2023’s hottest portable kitchen gadget and the debut product from the startup, Cruz.
Styled as “the most premium blender imaginable,” the BlenderCap, introduced in January 2023, delivers a half-horsepower motor that makes fast work of veggies and frozen fruit, frappés coffee, and even whips up margaritas on the beach.
As the name indicates, it’s a $129 cap—but one that screws onto popular wide-mouth water bottles from such brands as Stanley, Yeti, and Hydro Flask, converting them into high-powered blenders on the go.
The category’s only vacuum-sealed entry, the BlenderCap also keeps contents ice-cold for up to 24 hours, Cruz claims, while battery technology imported from EVs offers a charge that should last average users at least a week.
Jony Ive, Apple’s former head of design, became an investor in October. But one thing Cruz has on their shared alma mater: BlenderCaps are 100% American made and the supply chain is wholly company controlled end to end, a setup Cruz boasts is “completely unheard of for a direct to consumer hardware startup.”
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.