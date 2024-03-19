Palm oil is both ubiquitous and problematic. This biotech company has finally devised an alternative

Palm oil is environmentally damaging to produce and notorious for labor abuses. Yet it currently appears as an ingredient in half of all supermarket products, from lotion and lip balm to ice cream and detergent.

Palm oil is Earth’s most widely consumed vegetable oil, prized for its breadth, and C16 Biosciences found a way to replicate those properties through bioengineering. in 2023, C16 Biosciences built an entire brand called Palmless around torula oil, a tree-free palm oil alternative that is fermented like beer.

Steel tanks with torula (a yeast strain) produce a clean alternative in one week that would have taken almost a decade with palm trees. The resulting oil forms the base of Palmless’s first product, Save the F#$%ing Rainforest Nourishing Oil, which launched in February to help counter the beauty industry’s palm oil addiction and sold out in two and a half hours.

Other collaborations followed, such as one in July with vegan clothing brand Pangaia and a soap bar with skincare company Haeckels that also sold out in one day.