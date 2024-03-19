Now that everyone is comfy with edibles, here come drinkables

Nowadays launched America’s first nationally available cannabis spirit in 2023, maximizing a perfect time to be in the drinkable weed business. Three new states legalized recreational use in 2023, the booze-free wellness trend caught fire, and nanoemulsion finally allowed THC to be infused into liquid smoothly and consistently.

After debuting in April, Nowadays sold $1 million’s worth of bottles in two months. Currently, they’re available direct-to-consumer in all states but two.

Based (where else?) in L.A., the company has paved the way for upstarts seeking to ship across state lines by availing itself of a federal Farm Bill loophole—cannabis products that contain less than 0.3% THC aren’t technically marijuana, they’re “hemp.”

A similar end-around prevailed on social media: Nowadays avoided being banned by the platforms by marketing itself as simply an alcohol-free spin on drinking.