Now that everyone is comfy with edibles, here come drinkables

Nowadays launched America’s first nationally available cannabis spirit in 2023, maximizing a perfect time to be in the drinkable weed business. Three new states legalized recreational use in 2023, the booze-free wellness trend caught fire, and nanoemulsion finally allowed THC to be infused into liquid smoothly and consistently.
After debuting in April, Nowadays sold $1 million’s worth of bottles in two months. Currently, they’re available direct-to-consumer in all states but two.
Based (where else?) in L.A., the company has paved the way for upstarts seeking to ship across state lines by availing itself of a federal Farm Bill loophole—cannabis products that contain less than 0.3% THC aren’t technically marijuana, they’re “hemp.”
A similar end-around prevailed on social media: Nowadays avoided being banned by the platforms by marketing itself as simply an alcohol-free spin on drinking.
The Nowadays sales pitch is that it occupies the vast space between today’s two social extremes—drinking and being sober. A “gentle lift” arrives a predictable 15 minutes after consuming the company’s fruit-forward spirit, whether it be in shot form, over ice, or mixed into a cocktail.
Scotches and tequilas can be differentiated by age, but users buy Nowadays by concentration. The Micro Dose bottle ($40) delivers 2 milligrams of THC per serving, while the Low Dose ($60) packs 6 milligrams and the High Dose ($80) contains 10.
They’re sold in familiar 750 ml formats that fit in on any home bar cart.
