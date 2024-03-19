Leica Camera is succeeding by taking the wide view, focusing on both the future and the past

For those devoted to the craft of photography, 2023 was an opportunity to geek out over not one but two Leicas that, though polar opposites otherwise, tried to counter the ills of rapidly emerging technology.

Leica Camera‘s M6 rangefinder was a beloved tool of photojournalists who carried it on assignment during its production run from 1984 to 2002. It was reissued in November 2022 to capture younger consumers’ growing interest in analog photography. Leica expected to sell 5,000 analog M-line cameras in 2023, with the reboot driving a 10-fold jump in sales from a decade ago.

In October 2023, Leica introduced the M11-P, which is the world’s first camera embedded with Adobe’s Content Credentials, new authentication technology created to detect deepfakes. Once activated, a security chip inside the camera imprints a signature and activity log onto the image’s metadata. Photos can be verified on Adobe’s public storage cloud. Changes made from the moment the picture is taken will appear there, a curb on the spread of disinformation and a way to ensure the photographer’s identity travels wherever their images go.

