This recyclable new clothes hanger locks your garments into place. No wonder it went viral on Tiktok

Invented by an undergraduate engineering student in his dorm room, Kangaroo hangers are 100% recyclable, made from 100% recycled materials, and nearly indestructible. They utilize a “centralized static clip” in the triangular center area to hold clothes so they can’t slide or shift.
Like a clothes paper clip, the Kangaroo hanger locks collared shirts in place even if they’re unbuttoned, and it can keep dress straps immobile that might otherwise fall off the hooks if the hanger were to swing.
The eco-conscious hangers racked up $110,000 of preorders in four months after their August 2023 debut, and they launched on Amazon in January, with placement at major retailers planned for summer 2024.
The treat is watching their creator, Angus Willows, get increasingly animated on TikTok and Instagram—where his months’ worth of hanger posts have received 40 million organic views—as his first big invention comes more to life with each passing week. Bafflement at the cost of patents begets frustration at the hassle of producing a mold, which begets a poll asking followers which colors are best.
There is even a recurring series where Willows tries (and fails) to break his hanger: He attempts to rip it apart with his body weight, crush it repeatedly with a car, and hang winter coats around it, matryoshka nesting-doll style.
His top TikTok video, however, just features him explaining the hanger’s basic uses. By the end of 2023, it had scored 16 million views, 1.6 million likes, and 26,000 comments.
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.