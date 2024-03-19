This recyclable new clothes hanger locks your garments into place. No wonder it went viral on Tiktok

Invented by an undergraduate engineering student in his dorm room, Kangaroo hangers are 100% recyclable, made from 100% recycled materials, and nearly indestructible. They utilize a “centralized static clip” in the triangular center area to hold clothes so they can’t slide or shift.

Like a clothes paper clip, the Kangaroo hanger locks collared shirts in place even if they’re unbuttoned, and it can keep dress straps immobile that might otherwise fall off the hooks if the hanger were to swing.

The eco-conscious hangers racked up $110,000 of preorders in four months after their August 2023 debut, and they launched on Amazon in January, with placement at major retailers planned for summer 2024.

The treat is watching their creator, Angus Willows, get increasingly animated on TikTok and Instagram—where his months’ worth of hanger posts have received 40 million organic views—as his first big invention comes more to life with each passing week. Bafflement at the cost of patents begets frustration at the hassle of producing a mold, which begets a poll asking followers which colors are best.