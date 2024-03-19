The most innovative companies in consumer goods for 2024

Fast Company’s honorees for most innovative consumer goods companies made 2023 a delightful year for home cooks and neat freaks, plus a pretty satisfying one for the hobbyist photographer.

The year’s hottest direct-to-consumer items included the Mill—a smart trashcan linked to a subscription waste-pickup service, forming a closed-loop pathway that can convert a month’s worth of kitchen leftovers into a box of chicken feed—and “the most premium blender imaginable.” The so-called BlenderCap was the debut product for Cruz, a new startup led by ex-Apple engineers. It morphs standard wide-mouthed water bottles into high-end portable appliances that can keep smoothies cold for 24 hours under a vacuum-tight seal.

Among the most-hyped products at the annual CES was GE’s voice-activated smart mixer, the first with a built-in scale. It beeps when the correct weight is reached, consults the recipe alongside users, and stops them from under- or overmixing ingredients. The Smart Water Network, meanwhile, is the pinnacle of years of water-fixture upgrades by Moen: a home nerve center capable of monitoring the showers, yard sprinklers, foundation pipes, and Moen’s touchless faucets that can be adjusted via hand motions, and dispense preset water quantities via an app.

Popular smokeless firepit maker Solo Stove unveiled its first-ever inside product, an “open flame indoors” that sits on the counter or coffee table, melts fondue and s’mores, and still cranks 3,000 BTUs of odor-free heat.