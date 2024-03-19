The most innovative companies in consumer goods for 2024

Fast Company’s honorees for most innovative consumer goods companies made 2023 a delightful year for home cooks and neat freaks, plus a pretty satisfying one for the hobbyist photographer.
The year’s hottest direct-to-consumer items included the Mill—a smart trashcan linked to a subscription waste-pickup service, forming a closed-loop pathway that can convert a month’s worth of kitchen leftovers into a box of chicken feed—and “the most premium blender imaginable.” The so-called BlenderCap was the debut product for Cruz, a new startup led by ex-Apple engineers. It morphs standard wide-mouthed water bottles into high-end portable appliances that can keep smoothies cold for 24 hours under a vacuum-tight seal.
Among the most-hyped products at the annual CES was GE’s voice-activated smart mixer, the first with a built-in scale. It beeps when the correct weight is reached, consults the recipe alongside users, and stops them from under- or overmixing ingredients. The Smart Water Network, meanwhile, is the pinnacle of years of water-fixture upgrades by Moen: a home nerve center capable of monitoring the showers, yard sprinklers, foundation pipes, and Moen’s touchless faucets that can be adjusted via hand motions, and dispense preset water quantities via an app.
Popular smokeless firepit maker Solo Stove unveiled its first-ever inside product, an “open flame indoors” that sits on the counter or coffee table, melts fondue and s’mores, and still cranks 3,000 BTUs of odor-free heat.
In the pantry, King Arthur Baking Company introduced a regeneratively grown flour blend last fall—a two-year collaboration with Washington State University’s Breadlab, the premiere bread-making research facility. A new cannabis player, Nowadays, is shipping a very smooth THC-infused spirit across 44 state lines to people wanting a nonalcoholic buzz. (When the THC content is low enough—under 0.3%—the federal government considers it a “hemp-derived product” instead of a banned narcotic.) Palm oil, the planet’s most prolific vegetable oil, is known for its range of food and cosmetic uses; startup C16 Biosciences found a way to bioengineer its properties this year, released a beauty line that sold out immediately, and is now venturing into food-grade fats.
Photographers geeked out over two radically different cameras. Beyond being top-quality German Leicas, they’re answers to emerging technological ills—a reboot of an old-school analog rangefinder, and the world’s first camera that battles deepfakes with a chip that embeds the photo taker’s identity directly into the picture’s metadata.
Last, a young college grad named Angus Willows invented the Kangaroo Hanger this year. The 100% recyclable, practically indestructible redesign was born in his dorm room when he sketched out what’s best described as a “clothes paperclip” of sorts. The idea grew into a bona fide retail product after his prototypes attracted 40 million social media views within a couple months.
1. Mill Industries
2. Solo Brands
For firing up the ambiance at your indoor dinner party
3. Cruz
4. GE Appliances
For whipping up a smarter mixer
5. King Arthur Baking Company
For milling up flour that’s better for bakers—and the land
6. Moen
7. Leica Camera
For capturing a new generation of photographers with its analog excellence (while innovating in the digital realm, too)
8. Nowadays
For pushing cannabis from edibles to drinkables
9. C16 Biosciences
10. Kangaroo
For helping to make sure there are no more wire hangers in your closet
