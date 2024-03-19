How Pattern developed its innovative strategy to help brands sell more online

Lehi, Utah-based Pattern describes itself as the world’s leading e-commerce accelerator, a patented technology stack that leverages data science and AI to help consumer brands sell more online. All of which is a very fancy way of saying it is a state-of-the-art third-party seller—and one that is growing rapidly.

Founded in 2013, the company now works with more than 300 brands, including Panasonic, Bosch, Nestlé, and Tumi. From creative production to content optimization, and ad tracking to product fulfillment, Pattern offers soup-to-nuts service for the brands it works with. The platform’s dashboard enables managers at those brands to track sales, warehouse inventory, ad performance, fulfillment, and contracts with creatives.

In late October of 2023, Pattern became the first full-service e-commerce accelerator to integrate into TikTok Shopping, the booming social commerce site that eMarketer says did nearly $69 billion in sales last year, a 29% jump over 2022. Beginning with a handful of brands on TikTok Shopping (including multiple health and nutrition companies such as Balance of Nature and Glanbia), the company plans to roll more of its clients onto the social selling platform in 2024.

After surpassing $1 billion in annual sales for the first time in 2022, Pattern saw a 40% lift in 2023 and added more than 50 new brands to its roster. The privately held company does not publicly disclose financials but says it earns more than 90% of its revenue off the e-commerce transactions of the brands utilizing its platform.