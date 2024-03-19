How one Michigan-based team is providing innovative solutions to spur economic development

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation was established 25 years ago to attract and expand business activity within the state. Last March, its new Talent Action Team announced the first of several initiatives designed to address the serious talent gaps in the state’s EV and semiconductor industries. The Michigander Scholars Program (MSP) will offer as many as 350 students a year up to $10,000 in scholarship funds for accepting an internship or a full-time job with participating companies like GM or Ford.

Another initiative, announced in May, invited members of the state’s education consortium (from Michigan State University to Lansing Community College) to apply for up to $3 million in grants to expand semiconductor educational opportunities at all levels throughout the state and create semiconductor-specific incentive opportunities for the MSP.

That same month, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the establishment of the Semiconductor Talent and Automotive Research (STAR) initiative: Semiconductor company KLA, the Belgian innovation hub IMEC, the University of Michigan, Washtenaw Community College, and General Motors are collaborating to create a global semiconductor center of excellence in Michigan.

