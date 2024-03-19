This innovative group is one of the secrets behind Las Vegas’s epic sports boom

Until recently, the main thing Las Vegas had going for it as a sports destination was a certain disreputable charm—a place where you might go to watch Jerry Tarkanian gnaw on a towel or experience some ringside splatter sitting amongst the world’s most recognizable B-listers. But Vegas is now a bucket list candidate for major league sports fans.

In 2023, the city hosted the NCAA Sweet 16 and Elite 8, the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup, the Aces repeated as WNBA champs, and Formula 1 returned to town for the first time since 1982 with a plan to restage its Vegas Grand Prix annually for the next decade. In December, the NBA contested the semifinals and finals of its first-ever in-season tournament at T-Mobile Arena, and in early 2024 the Las Vegas Raiders’ home field, Allegiant Stadium, hosted Super Bowl LVIII.

The total economic impact for the city for all this activity? North of $3 billion. While momentum for the Vegas sports boom was undeniably fueled by the 2018 Supreme Court decision to legalize sports betting, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCA) continuously develops inventive activations and campaigns to attract sports fans to the city.

The LVCVA partnered with Formula 1 at the British Grand Prix in July with popups and performances that recreated the Vegas vibe in Silverstone, England and launched its tongue-in-cheek Excessive Celebration campaign petition on change.org in the run-up to the Super Bowl. There’s a reason that 50% of Raiders ticket sales go to buyers from out of state: the siren call of the LVCVA, reminding us there are 150,000 hotel rooms within walking distance of Allegiant Stadium, and plenty of ways to keep the party going after the final whistle.