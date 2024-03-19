Fast company logo
Gunner is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the Business Services category.

This innovative platform helps homeowners envision (and afford) a new roof

BY Jay Woodruff

One of the joys of homeownership is realizing your roof is shot and you’re facing the daunting prospect of finding a contractor you can trust to help you sort through the myriad options that are available for replacement. The tech-forward founders of the home installation services company Gunner wanted to make the process easier by matching homeowners with leading window and roofing brands. 

The 6-year-old, Greenwich, Connecticut-based company upgraded its website with patent-pending technology that allows homeowners to generate customized options for roofing, siding, gutters, and windows from the industry’s top brands, including Andersen Windows, Brava Roof Tile, GAF, and James Hardie. The platform uses GPS and VR to generate vivid illustrations and also includes functions for estimates, scheduling, and financing. 

Gunner won the 2023 GAF Cutting-Edge Contractor Award last April. The company reports that direct leads from its website are up 450% year-over-year and speed-to-install rate has increased by 28%, while annual revenue jumped nearly 54%.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. Prior to joining Fast Company, he was an editor at Entertainment Weekly and Esquire and helped launch the quarterly DoubleTake More

