Navigating hospitals can be overwhelming. Gozio Health has an app for that

Healthcare can be fraught, on either end of the stethoscope, and for more than a decade Atlanta-based Gozio Health has been developing mobile tools that make it easier for both patients and healthcare workers to navigate what often looks like an imposing obstacle course.

Last year, the company opened its platform to third-party developers, enabling healthcare organizations to customize user experiences to meet their particular needs and address their particular challenges. The University of Miami Health System, for example, integrated Find a Physician and Locate a Facility functionality into the app, which is currently being utilized by up to 3,000 users a day.

To date, the Gozio platform has mapped more than 100 million square feet of hospitals and healthcare facilities to provide wayfinding assistance. Sometimes helping a patient navigate her healthcare journey can be as simple as guiding her from the parking lot to the exact medical office she’s seeking.

