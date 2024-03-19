How Fulcrum GT built innovative tools to provide law firms with extra support

Since its founding 20 years ago, Chicago-based legal-tech firm Fulcrum GT has built its business around providing law firms with tools that offer greater visibility into time management, billing, expenses, and other critical administrative areas.

In August 2023, the company released RapidX, which now offers in-house legal teams a similar set of tools to assess risk and compliance, hire outside counsel, analyze pricing, manage invoicing, and execute electronic billing. A company can use RapidX to identify appropriate outside counsel based on a range of parameters (for example, expertise, geography, or size) and invite numerous firms to bid on an assignment. This efficiency is critical to businesses that, between 2022 and 2023, saw an average 29% increase in legal spending.

Fulcrum GT says that immediately following the release of RapidX, 10 initial clients generated an incremental $2 million in revenue for the company and it’s now adding Fortune 100 corporations to its roster. Developing the new technology also yielded eight new patents.

