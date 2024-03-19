How Cloudflare launched a platform to democratize AI-powered app development

For more than 14 years, internet services company Cloudflare has been helping apps and websites run faster and more securely, handling more than one billion IP addresses a day.

In September 2023, the company launched Workers AI, a platform designed to democratize AI-powered application development. To build such apps, developers need access to powerful graphics processing units (GPUs), which are expensive and in high demand and most often located in the northern hemisphere. Workers AI is providing developers from around the world opportunities to run machine learning models with their own code on Cloudflare’s global GPU network.

The pricing structure contains two tiers and is designed to charge developers only for the amount of network compute power they use. Initially open to developers in seven locations, by November, Workers AI had been rolled out to more than 100 cities. That same month, Cloudflare reported quarterly earnings of $335.6 million, a 32% year-over-year increase and the company’s fifth consecutive quarter of record operating profitability.

