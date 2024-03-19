Does your bar need a fresh keg of beer? This innovative company knows the answer

BrewLogix provides technology that monitors kegged inventory in real time for bars, restaurants, taprooms and breweries. Its Performance Platform, introduced in November 2022, gives workers a dashboard that reveals detailed, real-time data on the levels and quality of product remaining in kegs, streamlining inventory monitoring (and improving worker safety) by eliminating the need for keg lifting to assess volumes.

In an industry known for high staff turnover, the platform arms workers with details about product, enabling servers to acquire expertise quickly. The company says its technology decreases the time required to monitor inventory by up to 95% and increases kegged beverage throughput by up to 15%.

Last year, BrewLogix’s customer base jumped more than 600%. Over 9,000 craft breweries are now using the platform to track 132,550 beer products. The Performance Platform integrates with two other BrewLogix products—MarketMyBrewery, which provides marketing tools to help craft brewers expand customer base, and BreweryDB, a vast curated database that fans can use to discover new craft brews.

