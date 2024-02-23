Astronomers found a quasar fueled by a giant black hole that eats a sun a day

The brightest object in the universe—at least, the brightest we’ve seen yet—shines 500 trillion times brighter than the sun, and it eats a sun a day.

Objects like these are rare, and despite their objective brightness, remain elusive and hard to spot. This record-breaker was first spotted in 1980 and mischaracterized as a regular old star. Then, in a study conducted by a team out of Australia using the Siding Spring Observatory, it was recast as a quasar. Observations published Monday in Nature Astronomy and collected by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) then confirmed that it was the brightest quasar ever seen.

“It is a surprise that it has remained unknown until today, when we already know about a million less-impressive quasars,” Christopher Onken, an astronomer at the Australian National University and coauthor of the study, said in a release. “It has literally been staring us in the face until now.”

Shining bright

Quasars are the most energetic objects in our universe. They sit at the center of massive galaxies and are fueled by supermassive black holes surrounded by massive discs of debris. As the black hole draws that debris in, it heats up and energy is expelled violently into the void of space.