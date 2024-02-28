Welcome to “Pressing Questions,” Fast Company’s mini advice column. Twice a week, deputy editor Kathleen Davis, host of The New Way We Work podcast, will answer the biggest and most pressing workplace questions in less than one minute.
Q: Do I really need to send a thank-you note after an interview?
A: You don’t need to, but you absolutely should.
Don’t worry about mailing a handwritten note on a fancy card (although doesn’t that sound lovely?). But there is no downside to sending a brief follow up email. Why? The short answer is: You want to get the job. If you took the time and effort to write a cover letter (remember why that’s important, too?) and craft your résumé and prepare for the interview, the thank-you note is likely your final chance to seal your good impression before the hiring manager makes their decision.
I’ve known many hiring managers (and admittedly have been one) who have been on the fence about more than one really great candidate and had a thoughtful thank-you note tip the scales.
So if I’ve convinced you, now you want to know what to put in the note, right? Well, aside from keeping it brief—a few sentences will do—and sending it within 24 hours of the interview, here are a few things to help guide your writing:
1. It’s pretty obvious, but start with “Thank you.” Thank the interviewer(s) for their time and for telling you about the role and company. Everyone’s time is valuable and limited and hopefully they will return the courtesy and thank you for your time, too. Even if you decide that the role you interviewed for isn’t a fit, a thank-you note is still a good idea as it will keep you in mind for other opportunities. (The job I first interviewed for at Fast Company more than a decade ago was not the job I got offered.)
2. Reiterate your interest, but don’t rehash your qualifications. A thank-you note isn’t a cover letter or résumé. Instead, mention something that the hiring manager talked about in the interview that sounded exciting or interesting about the role and then elaborate briefly on why you’d love the chance to work on it, or share an idea you have that you didn’t mention in the interview.
3. Add something personal. Hopefully you had a moment of personal connection during your interview. Referencing something you talked about can go a long way in reminding the interviewer(s) that you are someone they’d like to work with every day. Don’t overthink it or go too deep. A candidate once sent me a book recommendation in their thank-you note and it struck just the right tone.