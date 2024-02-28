Welcome to “Pressing Questions,” Fast Company’s mini advice column. Twice a week, deputy editor Kathleen Davis, host of The New Way We Work podcast, will answer the biggest and most pressing workplace questions in less than one minute.

Q: Do I really need to send a thank-you note after an interview?



A: You don’t need to, but you absolutely should.



Don’t worry about mailing a handwritten note on a fancy card (although doesn’t that sound lovely?). But there is no downside to sending a brief follow up email. Why? The short answer is: You want to get the job. If you took the time and effort to write a cover letter (remember why that’s important, too?) and craft your résumé and prepare for the interview, the thank-you note is likely your final chance to seal your good impression before the hiring manager makes their decision.

I’ve known many hiring managers (and admittedly have been one) who have been on the fence about more than one really great candidate and had a thoughtful thank-you note tip the scales.

So if I’ve convinced you, now you want to know what to put in the note, right? Well, aside from keeping it brief—a few sentences will do—and sending it within 24 hours of the interview, here are a few things to help guide your writing: