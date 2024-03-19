The most innovative companies in business services in 2024

Whether helping to fill stadium seats or online shopping cards, these 10 companies supercharge growth for the businesses that utilize their services. While no single entity can take full credit for the emergence of Vegas as America’s newest sports capitol, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority works tirelessly to entice fans from around the globe to make the trip to Sin City. Utilizing the latest technologies (AI, check), Pattern boosts online sales for more than 300 top brands and last year became the first full-service e-commerce accelerator to integrate with TikTok Shopping. Since its launch more than a dozen years ago, SevenRooms has helped more than 10,000 restaurants manage more than a billion reservations, upgrading its platform last year and earning an investment boost from Danny Meyer’s private equity firm. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation Talent Action Team is partnering with such companies as Ford and GM as well as the state’s higher education institutions, from community colleges to its major universities, to create scholarships and other programs to cultivate a new generation of technology talent.
Last year, Cloudflare opened its global GPU network to help developers around the world build state-of-the-art apps, while Gozio Health also opened its platforms to third-party developers so that healthcare organizations could customize mobile experiences to meet the needs of their own communities. The Chicago-based legal tech firm Fulcrum GT last year released a new platform, RAPIDx, that gives in-house legal teams the same kind of sophisticated process-management software previously reserved for top law firms; while Turkish-based Litum is helping companies avoid legal action in the first place by improving warehouse-worker safety with senior technology designed to reduce the risk of forklift accidents. BrewLogix is protecting barkeeps from back strains and barflies from flat beer with a platform that monitors keg level and quality in real time, and Gunner is helping homeowners find contractors with a nifty platform that enables them to generate customized options for roofing, siding, gutters, and windows.
1. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
For transforming Vegas into a sports mecca
2. Pattern
3. SevenRooms
For upgrading the restaurant-reservation process
4. Michigan Economic Development Corporation Talent Action Team
For bridging the tech talent gap in Michigan
5. Cloudflare
6. Gozio Health
For guiding patients through the medical maze
7. Fulcrum GT
For simplifying legal-spend management
8. Litum
9. BrewLogix
For monitoring the contents of taproom kegs
10. Gunner
For gamifying home installation projects
