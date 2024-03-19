The most innovative companies in business services in 2024

Whether helping to fill stadium seats or online shopping cards, these 10 companies supercharge growth for the businesses that utilize their services. While no single entity can take full credit for the emergence of Vegas as America’s newest sports capitol, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority works tirelessly to entice fans from around the globe to make the trip to Sin City. Utilizing the latest technologies (AI, check), Pattern boosts online sales for more than 300 top brands and last year became the first full-service e-commerce accelerator to integrate with TikTok Shopping. Since its launch more than a dozen years ago, SevenRooms has helped more than 10,000 restaurants manage more than a billion reservations, upgrading its platform last year and earning an investment boost from Danny Meyer’s private equity firm. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation Talent Action Team is partnering with such companies as Ford and GM as well as the state’s higher education institutions, from community colleges to its major universities, to create scholarships and other programs to cultivate a new generation of technology talent.